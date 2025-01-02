Ask PM Modi to talk to protesting farmers instead of giving sermons: Delhi CM Atishi to BJP

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday lashed out at the BJP, saying the party should ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold talks with the farmers sitting on fast unto death in Punjab instead of giving sermons.

Responding to a letter written to her by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, she said the condition of farmers was never as bad as it is under the BJP regime.

"The BJP talking about the farmers is like Dawood Ibrahim sermonising about non-violence," Atishi said in her letter asking the BJP to stop politics over the farmers.