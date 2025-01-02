We"ll be implementing expert panel's recommendations on NEET-UG reforms: Centre to SC

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that it would be implementing all the necessary and progressive steps suggested by its seven-member expert panel on NEET-UG exam reforms process.

The Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, senior law officer representing the Centre, told a division bench of the apex court, led by Justice PS Narasimha and Justice Manoj Misra that the seven-member expert panel had submitted its report. The central government said that all the necessary recommendations would be implemented.

“We are going to implement all the recommendations, and the matter can be revisited in six months,” Mehta submitted to the top court.

The bench, after noting the submissions of the Centre, adjourned the case for three months, and said, it would take up for hearing the matter next in April.

It can be noted that the complete report of the seven-member expert panel has not been made public, keeping in view the fact that there was sensitive information about the printing and handling of exam papers.

In a detailed order on August 2, 2024, the apex court rejected a batch of pleas seeking a direction for holding NEET-UG 2024 afresh, after noting that "there was no systemic breach" to cancel the exam.