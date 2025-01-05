PM Modi to inaugurate key railway projects on January 6

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several key railway projects via video conferencing from New Delhi on Monday, marking a significant step towards enhancing regional connectivity.
Among the projects, PM Modi will inaugurate the newly established Jammu Railway Division in Jammu & Kashmir and the recently completed Charlapalli Terminal Station in Telangana. He will also lay the foundation stone for the Rayagada Railway Division Building of the East Coast Railway in Odisha.
The creation of the Jammu Railway Division encompasses 742.1 km of railway lines, including the Pathankot-Jammu-Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla route, the Bhogpur Sirwal-Pathankot line, the Batala-Pathankot section, and the Pathankot-Joginder Nagar stretch.
According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Sunday, the new division is expected to bring substantial benefits to Jammu & Kashmir and neighbouring areas, fulfilling a long-standing demand for improved rail connectivity with the rest of India.
“It will create employment opportunities, foster infrastructure development, promote tourism, and lead to overall socio-economic progress in the region,” the PMO stated.
Located in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district of Telangana, the Charlapalli Terminal Station has been developed as a new coaching terminal at an estimated cost of ₹413 crore.
“This eco-friendly terminal, equipped with excellent passenger amenities, will help reduce congestion at existing coaching terminals in the city, such as Secunderabad, Hyderabad, and Kacheguda,” the PMO highlighted.
The foundation stone for the Rayagada Railway Division Building in Odisha will also be laid during the event. Situated in a tribal-dominated and mineral-rich region, the Rayagada division is being carved out of the existing Visakhapatnam Division in Andhra Pradesh.
“This initiative will enhance connectivity across Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and neighbouring regions, contributing to socio-economic growth and improved transportation infrastructure,” the PMO stated.
These projects are part of the government’s broader strategy to bolster the nation’s railway infrastructure, improve connectivity, and promote regional development, the statement added.