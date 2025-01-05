PM Modi to inaugurate key railway projects on January 6

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several key railway projects via video conferencing from New Delhi on Monday, marking a significant step towards enhancing regional connectivity.

Among the projects, PM Modi will inaugurate the newly established Jammu Railway Division in Jammu & Kashmir and the recently completed Charlapalli Terminal Station in Telangana. He will also lay the foundation stone for the Rayagada Railway Division Building of the East Coast Railway in Odisha.