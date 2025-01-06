India's first bullet train will be launched soon: PM Modi

Modi noted that as people increasingly seek to reduce travel time over long distances, the demand for high-speed rail services continues to rise.

Referring to the expanding fleet of Vande Bharat trains, he mentioned that over 136 such trains are now operational across more than 50 routes in India.

Expressing excitement over a recent successful trial where a Vande Bharat sleeper train achieved a peak speed of 180 kilometres per hour, he reassured citizens, saying, “The time when the first bullet train will run in India is not far.”

He added that Indian Railways is progressing rapidly on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor, aiming to commence operations by 2026, with a significant portion of the project already completed.

In his virtual address, the Prime Minister also underscored the country’s rapid strides in connectivity since the start of the new year, following the launch of numerous infrastructure projects in recent days.

He hailed Monday’s launches as a landmark for “new-age connectivity” across various regions of India, affirming that the nation is advancing in unity.

He emphasised that this progress reflects the government’s guiding principle of “sabka saath, sabka vikas”—collective effort for inclusive growth.

Modi stressed that Indian Railways is focusing on four key aspects namely the modernization of railway infrastructure, improved passenger amenities, enhanced connectivity across all regions, and increased support for employment and industry.

He elaborated on the expansion of metro networks in cities and the significant technological upgrades carried out by Indian Railways. As India embarks on a new chapter in transportation and connectivity, Modi reiterated his government’s commitment to maintaining this momentum.

He stated that the focus remains on making travel faster, more comfortable, and more accessible, while simultaneously fostering economic growth through improved logistics and connectivity.

He concluded by affirming that these rail projects are part of a broader vision aimed at enhancing the nation’s infrastructure and driving overall development.