Why don’t you want probe: Karnataka HC rejects plea to quash FIR in Atul Subhash suicide case

BENGALURU: Karnataka High Court on Monday rejected the plea for quashing of FIR against Nikita Singhania in connection with the alleged suicide case of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash.

Subhash, an automobile company employee in Bengaluru had died by suicide over alleged torture and demand of Rs 3 crore by his wife Nikita Singhania for divorce settlement.

The single bench headed by Justice S.R. Krishna Kumar passed the order orally.

The bench in disapproval of the demand by Subhash's wife stated that the FIR gives out everything to book the case under abetment of suicide. "What more the bench can look into?" the bench said."

"The prima facie ingredients of the offence are made out in the complaint. Why don't you want the investigation to happen?" the bench asked Singhania.

The counsel for Singhania submitted to the court that no ingredients were made out in the complaint for registration of the FIR over the abetment of suicide.

It was also submitted that the deceased Atul Subhash had not mentioned any act by his wife and family members which drew him to suicide.