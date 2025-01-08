1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Verdict in murder case against Sajjan Kumar likely on January 21

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court is likely to deliver its verdict on January 21 in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots murder case against former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar.

The case is linked to the alleged killings of two men in the Saraswati Vihar area during the riots.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, who was scheduled to pass the order on Wednesday, deferred the pronouncement.

"January 21 is the next date," the judge said.

Kumar, currently lodged in Tihar Central Jail, appeared before the court via videoconferencing.

The court had reserved the judgment after hearing the final arguments in the case related to the killings of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh on November 1, 1984.