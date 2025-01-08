Sambhal court to hear plea seeking survey of Shahi Jama Masjid on March 5

SAMBHAL: A local court has fixed March 5 as the next date of hearing in a case connected to the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid and its survey at Chandausi.

At least five Muslim youth, including a minor was killed in November last year when UP police allegedly opened fire on people protesting the court-ordered survey of the Jama Masjid.

Opposition parties including the Samajwadi Party has alleged a conspiracy behind the violence and police firing at protesters.

"The Supreme Court has directed all the lower courts not to entertain new suits seeking surveys of any place of worship until further orders. We have filed a copy of the said order in the court, which fixed March 5 as the next date of hearing," Shakil Ahmad Wari, advocate representing the Muslim side, told reporters.

The Supreme Court in December, while hearing several petitions in connection with the Places of Worship Act 1991, barred lower courts across the country from registering fresh suits challenging the ownership and title of any place of worship, and from ordering surveys of disputed religious places until further orders.

When told about the Hindu side's claims that the mosque was built over an ancient Harihar temple, Wari said it is for the court to decide on the matter.

"We will prove in the court that it was not a Harihar temple, but Jama Masjid. We have all the evidence," he said.

Claiming that the other side has not filed any reply, Gopal Sharma, the lawyer representing the Hindu side, said, "We filed an application with the court demanding their opportunity to reply should now end. Now the matter will be heard on March 5."