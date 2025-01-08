Sambhal violence: Police seek non-bailable warrants against 91 absconding accused

LUCKNOW: Following the communal conflagration in Sambhal district of western UP on November 24, last year, the district police are set to approach a local court to get non-bailable warrants issued against 91 absconding accused allegedly involved in the large-scale violence which had left five persons dead and scores including 20 cops injured.

Sambhal was gripped by the communal flare-up during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. The Muslim community members objected to the survey and resorted to stone pelting and firing on the law enforcement personnel.

According to Krishna Kumar Bishnoi, Superintendent of Police (SP), Sambhal, so far 54 accused persons, including six women who pelted stones on the police from their rooftops that day, have been arrested.

“Ninety-one more offenders are on the police radar for their involvement in the violence. They have either taken refuge in other states or at their relatives’ places in nearby districts,” said the SP adding that the district police were contemplating approaching the court to get the non-bailable warrants to hasten the arrest process as none of the accused would be spared.