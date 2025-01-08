Sambhal violence: Police seek non-bailable warrants against 91 absconding accused

LUCKNOW: Following the communal conflagration in Sambhal district of western UP on November 24, last year, the district police are set to approach a local court to get non-bailable warrants issued against 91 absconding accused allegedly involved in the large-scale violence which had left five persons dead and scores including 20 cops injured.
Sambhal was gripped by the communal flare-up during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. The Muslim community members objected to the survey and resorted to stone pelting and firing on the law enforcement personnel.
According to Krishna Kumar Bishnoi, Superintendent of Police (SP), Sambhal, so far 54 accused persons, including six women who pelted stones on the police from their rooftops that day, have been arrested.
“Ninety-one more offenders are on the police radar for their involvement in the violence. They have either taken refuge in other states or at their relatives’ places in nearby districts,” said the SP adding that the district police were contemplating approaching the court to get the non-bailable warrants to hasten the arrest process as none of the accused would be spared.
Those arrested recently in connection with the Sambhal unrest included Adnan Mohammed, 30, a resident of the Deepa Sarai locality in Sambhal. Adnan was held by Sambhal police from Batla House locality in New Delhi. He had allegedly fired at the SP during the November 24 violence. The police have also arrested Zikra Khatun, 45, who had allegedly pelted stones at senior police officials during the violence. Zikra was arrested from one of her relative's place in the Asmoli area.
The local court of Sambhal had ordered a survey of Shahi Jama Masjid following a suit claiming that it was built after destroying the pre-existing Harihar temple. The suit was filed on November 19, and on the same day, the trial court allowed the request for appointing an advocate commissioner for a survey of the mosque.
The violence broke out while a third survey was being carried out on November 24. The first and second surveys had taken place on November 19 and November 21.