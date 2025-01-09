Farm leader Dallewal asks political parties to clarify their stance on legal MSP

CHANDIGARH: As the fast-unto-death protest by farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal entered its 45th day on January 9, he wrote a letter to all political parties urging them to clarify their stance on the legal right to minimum support price (MSP). Dallewal requested that they set aside their differences and unite on the issue of MSP to help prevent farmers' suicides.
In his letter addressed to the presidents of all political parties, Dallewal stated that his fast-unto-death protest has been ongoing for 45 days, demanding an MSP guarantee law. He emphasised that his health is worsening and urged the political parties to take a clear position on the legal right to MSP.
While reiterating that the farmers’ forum is non-political, he stressed the need for political parties’ support to pressure the Central Government into addressing their demands.
Dallewal also pointed out that the Standing Committee on Agriculture in Parliament has recommended enacting an MSP guarantee law, highlighting its potential benefits for farmers.
“Understanding the gravity of the situation, all political parties should set aside their differences and unite on the issue of the MSP guarantee law so that farmers' suicides can be prevented,” he added.
Responding to a letter from the BJP to the Akal Takht Jathedar requesting intervention to end Dallewal’s fast-unto-death, he slammed the saffron party’s approach. He questioned why, if the BJP is genuinely concerned about his health, it has not pushed for discussions with the Centre to address the matter. Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohad also slammed the Union Government, calling its approach inhumane. “The democratically elected government should listen to everyone,” Kohad stated.
Meanwhile, a team of government doctors, accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Patiala Nanak Singh, visited the Khanauri border to monitor Dallewal’s condition.
Various tests, including an ultrasound, were conducted, and blood samples were collected.
The doctors assured that the test reports would be available by Friday as the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the matter on Friday. They expressed concern over Dallewal’s worsening condition, describing it as a serious cause for alarm.