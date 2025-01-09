Farm leader Dallewal asks political parties to clarify their stance on legal MSP

CHANDIGARH: As the fast-unto-death protest by farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal entered its 45th day on January 9, he wrote a letter to all political parties urging them to clarify their stance on the legal right to minimum support price (MSP). Dallewal requested that they set aside their differences and unite on the issue of MSP to help prevent farmers' suicides.

In his letter addressed to the presidents of all political parties, Dallewal stated that his fast-unto-death protest has been ongoing for 45 days, demanding an MSP guarantee law. He emphasised that his health is worsening and urged the political parties to take a clear position on the legal right to MSP.

While reiterating that the farmers’ forum is non-political, he stressed the need for political parties’ support to pressure the Central Government into addressing their demands.