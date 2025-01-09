Intensify campaign on TB elimination in prisons and correctional homes, Centre tells states

NEW DELHI: With the aim of eliminating TB from India by 2025, the Centre has written to all the states and Union Territories (UTs) to organise a 100-day intensified campaign on tuberculosis (TB) elimination in prisons and correctional institutions as part of the government's commitment to end the infectious disease in India.
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs’ letter comes following the central government’s announcement of a 100-day TB elimination campaign to enhance TB case detection, reduce diagnostic delays, and improve treatment outcomes, particularly in high-risk groups.
The campaign was launched by Union Health Minister JP Nadda on December 7, 2024.
In the letter, dated January 7, Arun Sobti, Director (Prison Reforms), requested all states and UTs to engage the prison authorities in taking active steps for comprehensive screening of prison inmates and prison officers, and for generating awareness about tuberculosis, which can contribute towards the elimination of TB.
He highlighted that TB is a significant public health concern in prisons, as the closed setting and crowded areas in prisons have the potential to become a breeding ground for TB transmission. This exacerbates the burden of the disease within incarcerated populations and poses a risk to public health upon a prisoner’s release and during their periodic interaction with visitors.
Inadequate screening and lack of awareness are seen as key challenges in controlling TB inside prisons, the letter pointed out.
The letter asked all states to organise screening camps (Nikshay Shivir) in all prisons, covering all prison inmates in consultation with the State Health Department, state TB Officers, and District TB Officers during February 3 to 15.
It also stated that the N-Kshay Shapath or pledge should be taken between January 27 and February 2.
It further urged them to display Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) material in all prisons/offices and organisations. Awareness generation about TB among the staff of prisons and correctional institutions should also be undertaken.
“The active involvement of prison authorities in this special campaign is expected to contribute substantially to TB control efforts,” the letter said.
The 100-day campaign will be carried out in 347 high-burden districts across the country. The aim is to find and treat ‘missing TB cases’, especially in high-risk groups, and significantly reduce TB deaths.
India has set 2025 as its target year for TB elimination, five years ahead of the target set by the SDGs.
According to the latest WHO Global Tuberculosis Report 2023, India tops the list of 30 countries with high-burden tuberculosis cases. The report states that the disease disproportionately affects people in 30 high-burden countries, with India (26%), Indonesia (10%), China (6.8%), the Philippines (6.8%), and Pakistan (6.3%) together accounting for 56% of the global TB burden.
According to the report, the total TB incidence in India in 2023 was 2,800,000, while the rate per 100,000 population is 195. The TB incidence in people living with HIV was estimated to be 42,000.