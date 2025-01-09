Intensify campaign on TB elimination in prisons and correctional homes, Centre tells states

NEW DELHI: With the aim of eliminating TB from India by 2025, the Centre has written to all the states and Union Territories (UTs) to organise a 100-day intensified campaign on tuberculosis (TB) elimination in prisons and correctional institutions as part of the government's commitment to end the infectious disease in India.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs’ letter comes following the central government’s announcement of a 100-day TB elimination campaign to enhance TB case detection, reduce diagnostic delays, and improve treatment outcomes, particularly in high-risk groups.

The campaign was launched by Union Health Minister JP Nadda on December 7, 2024.