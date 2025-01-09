'We don't find any error': SC rejects pleas seeking review of verdict on same-sex marriage

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a batch of pleas seeking a review of its October 2023 verdict declining legal sanction to same-sex marriage. In a chamber hearing, the top court rejected the pleas.

"Application(s) for listing review petition(s) in open court is rejected. We have carefully gone through the judgments delivered by Justice S. Ravindra Bhat (former judge) speaking for himself and for Justice Hima Kohli (former judge) as well as the concurring opinion expressed by one of us (Justice P S Narasimha), constituting the majority view," a bench of Justices B R Gavai, Surya Kant, B V Nagarathna, P S Narasimha and Justice Dipankar Datta said.

The top court said it did not find any error apparent on the face of the record in its previous decision. "We do not find any error apparent on the face of the record. We further find that the view expressed in both the judgments is in accordance with law," the apex court said.

After not finding any merit in the pleas, the apex court said, "No interference is warranted. Accordingly, the review petitions are dismissed."

The review petitions were heard in a chamber without the presence of any party -- whether petitioner, respondent or lawyer. The top court had earlier refused to allow an open-court hearing on the review pleas.