From ‘God-sent’ to ‘only human’: Congress mocks PM Modi’s remarks, calling it ‘damage control’

The Congress party on Friday responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement during a podcast with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, where he reflected on his fallibility and life mantra.

In the over two-hour-long podcast released on YouTube, PM Modi acknowledged that everyone, including himself, is prone to making mistakes. He recalled a speech from his tenure as Gujarat's chief minister, where he articulated his approach to leadership.

“When I became the chief minister, I gave a speech in which I said, 'I will not shy away from hard work,' 'I will not do anything for myself,' and 'I am human who can make mistakes, but I will never do anything wrong with bad intentions.' This is my life's mantra. Everyone makes mistakes, including me. After all, I am a human being, not some god,” Modi said.