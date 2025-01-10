From ‘God-sent’ to ‘only human’: Congress mocks PM Modi’s remarks, calling it ‘damage control’

The Congress party on Friday responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement during a podcast with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, where he reflected on his fallibility and life mantra.
In the over two-hour-long podcast released on YouTube, PM Modi acknowledged that everyone, including himself, is prone to making mistakes. He recalled a speech from his tenure as Gujarat's chief minister, where he articulated his approach to leadership.
“When I became the chief minister, I gave a speech in which I said, 'I will not shy away from hard work,' 'I will not do anything for myself,' and 'I am human who can make mistakes, but I will never do anything wrong with bad intentions.' This is my life's mantra. Everyone makes mistakes, including me. After all, I am a human being, not some god,” Modi said.
Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said that the comments were "clearly damage control." Ramesh pointed to Modi’s past statements, referencing an interview ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections where the Prime Minister had claimed he was “sent by God.”
“This is coming from the same Prime Minister who proclaimed his non-biological status before the 2024 elections,” Ramesh wrote on Twitter.
What PM said in 2024
In an interview before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had described himself as being "sent by God" with unique abilities and inspiration.
"Until my mother was alive, I used to think I was born biologically. After her demise, when I look at my experiences, I am convinced that I was sent by God. This strength is not from my body. It has been given to me by God. That’s why God also gave me the ability, strength, pure-heartedness, and inspiration to do this. I’m nothing but an instrument that God has sent," Modi had said.