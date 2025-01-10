Shivaji statue collapse: Bombay HC grants bail to Sculptor Jaydeep Apte

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to Jaydeep Apte, the sculptor who made the 28-foot statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Malvan that collapsed in August last year.

A single bench of Justice N R Borkar granted Apte bail on a personal bond of Rs 25,000.

Apte, in his plea filed through advocate Ganesh Sovani, had sought bail claiming that the statue fell because of gusty winds.

The statue, which was inaugurated on December 4, 2023 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rajkot Fort in Malvan, collapsed on August 26 last year.

It was erected on a 12-feet pedestal at a cost of Rs2.44 crore.