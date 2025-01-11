13-year-old sanyasin expelled from Juna Akhara at Mahakumbh over sainthood rules

LUCKNOW: A 13-year-old girl, Gauri Giri, who was recently initiated into sainthood by Shri Mahant Kaushal Giri of Juna Akhara during the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, has been expelled from the Akhara and the Mahakumbh area along with her guru.

The decision to revoke her sainthood was taken after an in-depth discussion by senior office-bearers of the Akhara Parishad (monastic orders) during a general body meeting held at its Mahakumbh-2025 camp in Tent City on Friday. It was found that Shri Mahant Kaushal Giri had failed to provide convincing documentation regarding the initiation of Rakhi Singh, renamed as Gauri Giri upon her induction into sainthood.

Shri Mahant Kaushal Giri was subsequently expelled from the Juna Akhara for seven years. According to Juna Akhara patron Mahant Hari Giri, the decision followed allegations that the rules for according sainthood had been flouted. “A case of flouting rules for according sainthood was found against Shri Mahant Kaushal Giri, leading to the major decision of his expulsion,” said Mahant Hari Giri.

The Akhara rules require a preliminary 'kachcha' documentation process for initiation, followed by a six-month waiting period for reflection before permanent documentation is carried out. Shri Mahant Kaushal Giri could not produce the necessary preliminary documentation for the girl’s initiation into the sadhu community.