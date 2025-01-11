13-year-old sanyasin expelled from Juna Akhara at Mahakumbh over sainthood rules

LUCKNOW: A 13-year-old girl, Gauri Giri, who was recently initiated into sainthood by Shri Mahant Kaushal Giri of Juna Akhara during the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, has been expelled from the Akhara and the Mahakumbh area along with her guru.
The decision to revoke her sainthood was taken after an in-depth discussion by senior office-bearers of the Akhara Parishad (monastic orders) during a general body meeting held at its Mahakumbh-2025 camp in Tent City on Friday. It was found that Shri Mahant Kaushal Giri had failed to provide convincing documentation regarding the initiation of Rakhi Singh, renamed as Gauri Giri upon her induction into sainthood.
Shri Mahant Kaushal Giri was subsequently expelled from the Juna Akhara for seven years. According to Juna Akhara patron Mahant Hari Giri, the decision followed allegations that the rules for according sainthood had been flouted. “A case of flouting rules for according sainthood was found against Shri Mahant Kaushal Giri, leading to the major decision of his expulsion,” said Mahant Hari Giri.
The Akhara rules require a preliminary 'kachcha' documentation process for initiation, followed by a six-month waiting period for reflection before permanent documentation is carried out. Shri Mahant Kaushal Giri could not produce the necessary preliminary documentation for the girl’s initiation into the sadhu community.
As a result, the minor sanyasin, Gauri Giri, was handed over to her parents and expelled from the Mahakumbh Mela. Mahant Hari Giri also confirmed that a minimum age limit of 22 years has now been set for girls to be initiated as sanyasins into the Akhara.
Swami Hari Giri explained, “The age limit was fixed to ensure that the girl seeking sainthood is mature enough to take a decision for herself. If a one-day-old child was found abandoned, the Akhara would adopt her but would not accept the induction of girls below 22 years of age under normal conditions.”
Agra-based Petha trader Sandeep Singh and his wife, Reema Grihini, had recently given their daughter, Rakhi Singh Dhakare, to the Juna Akhara. Shri Mahant Kaushal Giri had inducted her into sainthood, renaming her Gauri Giri. However, questions were raised about her age when the information came to light.
Additionally, a video of Gauri Giri went viral, in which she expressed her original aspiration to study and become an IAS officer, but said her decision changed after coming to the Mahakumbh.