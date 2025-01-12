Incredible India pavilion, toll-free tourist infoline to enhance visitors' experience at Mahkumbh

NEW DELHI: To enhance visitors' experience at Mahakumbh, the ministry of tourism has planned a slew of measures in Prayagraj including setting up of the Incredible India Pavilion spreading over 5,000 square feet (sq ft) area at the venue. The pavilion will facilitate visitors including foreign tourists, researchers, photographers, Expats and Indian Diaspora. It will offer an immersive experience showcasing India's rich cultural heritage and the significance of Kumbh Mela.

The pavilion will also feature the Dekho Apna Desh People's Choice Poll, allowing visitors to vote for their favorite tourism destinations in India, said officials.

To cater to the specific needs of foreign tourists, influencers, journalists and others, the ministry has already set up a dedicated toll-free Tourist Infoline (1800111363 or 1363). Besides English and Hindi the service is now operating in 10 International languages and also in Indian vernacular languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, Assamese and Marathi. The service will provide assistance, information, and guidance to make the experience smoother and more enjoyable for international visitors.