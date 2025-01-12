Incredible India pavilion, toll-free tourist infoline to enhance visitors' experience at Mahkumbh

NEW DELHI: To enhance visitors' experience at Mahakumbh, the ministry of tourism has planned a slew of measures in Prayagraj including setting up of the Incredible India Pavilion spreading over 5,000 square feet (sq ft) area at the venue. The pavilion will facilitate visitors including foreign tourists, researchers, photographers, Expats and Indian Diaspora. It will offer an immersive experience showcasing India's rich cultural heritage and the significance of Kumbh Mela.
The pavilion will also feature the Dekho Apna Desh People's Choice Poll, allowing visitors to vote for their favorite tourism destinations in India, said officials.
To cater to the specific needs of foreign tourists, influencers, journalists and others, the ministry has already set up a dedicated toll-free Tourist Infoline (1800111363 or 1363). Besides English and Hindi the service is now operating in 10 International languages and also in Indian vernacular languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, Assamese and Marathi. The service will provide assistance, information, and guidance to make the experience smoother and more enjoyable for international visitors.
The ministry has also launched a major social media campaign to generate buzz about the upcoming Maha Kumbh2025. Special hashtags such as #Mahakumbh2025 and #SpiritualPrayagraj are being used to encourage people to share their experiences and moments from the event. Social media contests, collaborative posts with organisations such as India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), Uttar Pradesh tourism, and other organizations, will amplify the visibility of the event and invite people to witness this spiritual extravaganza.
ITDC has set up 80 Luxury accommodations at Tent City while Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is also providing luxury tents to accommodate the influx of pilgrims and tourists.
To ensure seamless travel for tourists attending the Maha Kumbh, the ministry has partnered with Alliance Air to enhance air connectivity to Prayagraj from multiple cities across India. This will facilitate easier access for domestic and international visitors, allowing them to reach the event with ease and convenience, said officials.
To capsulize this rare opportunity, the ministry will also undertake a large-scale photoshoot and videography project to capture the grandeur and spiritual essence of the Maha Kumbh. The visuals will be shared widely across international and national media platforms, showcasing the grandeur of the Maha Kumbh and highlighting the tourism potential of Prayagraj as a spiritual and cultural destination.