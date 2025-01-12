Mahakumbh 2025: World's largest spiritual gathering starts Jan 13 in Prayagraj, millions to take holy dip

LUCKNOW: On a chilly winter morning, while the skies are still awaiting the dawning sun to light them, millions of devotees, saints, and seers will descend on the ghats of the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati. They will take the holy dip to mark the commencement of Mahakumbh 2025 on Monday.

On Sunday, nearly 50 lakh devotees took a dip at the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers in Mahakumbh Nagar, a day ahead of the first bathing festival, Paush Purnima, authorities said.

This Mahakumbh, held after 12 years, is significant for several reasons. It begins with two extended Shahi (Amrit) Snans on Paush Poornima on 13 January and Makar Sankranti on 14 January. It also coincides with a Pushya Nakshatra, a sacred planetary alignment occurring after 144 years.

The sprawling 10,000-acre mela area has transformed into a fortress, fortified by a seven-ring security plan for the safety of pilgrims. Over 40 crore devotees are expected to attend the 45-day Mahakumbh, which will feature a month-long Kalpvas, a period of religious discipline for spiritual elevation.

There will be six Amrit Snans throughout the mela. After the first two on 13 and 14 January, the third will take place at Mauni Amavasya on 29 January.

This will be followed by the fourth on Basant Panchami on 3 February, the fifth on Magh Poornima on 12 February, and the final one on Mahashivratri on 26 February, which will mark the conclusion of the mela.

During each Amrit Snan, the 13 Akharas (Hindu monastic orders) will enter sequentially via one part of the Triveni pontoon bridge.

The seers of Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani will lead the first dip, followed by Shri Panchayati Atal Akhara, Niranjani, Anand, Juna Akhara, Panchnam Dhashnaam Avahan Akhara, Shambhu Panch Agni Akhara, the three Ani Akharas (Nirmohi, Digambar, and Nirwani), Naya Udaseen, Bada Udaseen Akhara, and finally Panchayati Akhara Nirmal.

After the akharas, common devotees will be allowed to take the holy dip. Mela authorities estimate an average of over two crore devotees on Amrit Snan days, except for Mauni Amavasya, when eight to ten crore are expected.

On Paush Poornima, at least one crore devotees are anticipated, while Makar Sankranti is expected to draw three crore pilgrims.