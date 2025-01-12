Not a contender: BJP leader Bidhuri responds to AAP's Chief Minister candidate claim

Delhi BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri on Sunday dismissed former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's claim that he is the party's candidate for Chief Minister in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Bidhuri called the speculation "completely baseless" and reiterated his commitment to serving the public as a dedicated party worker.
India Today reported that, Bidhuri in a letter, released on Sunday, Bidhuri firmly denied any personal ambition for the Chief Minister's post, attributing the rumours to a deliberate campaign by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
“I have no claim to any position. The talk about me being a candidate for Chief Minister is entirely baseless,” Bidhuri stated in the letter.
The letter further emphasized that Ramesh Bidhuri has no personal claim to any position within the party, stressing his focus on serving the public. He expressed gratitude for the opportunities the party has given him but firmly denied the speculation about his aspirations for the Chief Minister’s post. Bidhuri also accused Arvind Kejriwal of running a misleading propaganda campaign regarding his candidacy.
Bidhuri claimed that by naming him as a potential Chief Minister candidate, the AAP had indirectly acknowledged that the BJP is set to form the next government in Delhi. He suggested that Kejriwal's remarks reflect the AAP’s acceptance of defeat, as the people of Delhi are reportedly dissatisfied with the current administration. According to Bidhuri, Delhi residents are eager to be free from issues such as the liquor, education, and healthcare scams, along with poor infrastructure and water quality, and are looking to the BJP to lead the government.
The clarification by Bidhuri comes in response to AAP leaders releasing posters that depict him as the BJP's Chief Minister candidate for the upcoming Delhi elections.
In his letter, the BJP MP accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government of corruption and inefficiency, particularly in areas such as water, electricity, education, and healthcare. Bidhuri claimed that the AAP administration has failed to fulfill its promises to the people of Delhi.
As the city prepares for the February 5 elections, the political contest between AAP, BJP, and Congress is intensifying, with the results scheduled for release on February 8.