Not a contender: BJP leader Bidhuri responds to AAP's Chief Minister candidate claim

Delhi BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri on Sunday dismissed former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's claim that he is the party's candidate for Chief Minister in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Bidhuri called the speculation "completely baseless" and reiterated his commitment to serving the public as a dedicated party worker.

India Today reported that, Bidhuri in a letter, released on Sunday, Bidhuri firmly denied any personal ambition for the Chief Minister's post, attributing the rumours to a deliberate campaign by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

“I have no claim to any position. The talk about me being a candidate for Chief Minister is entirely baseless,” Bidhuri stated in the letter.