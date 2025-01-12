SKM moves up meeting with protesting farmers after 80-year-old farmer dies at Khanauri border

CHANDIGARH: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Sunday moved up its proposed meeting to January 13, from January 15, to discuss a joint strategy, following a request from Punjab farmers protesting at the Khanauri and Shambhu border points.
The decision came after SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) urged the SKM to hold the meeting on January 12 or 13 due to the "deteriorating" health of fasting farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, and follows the death of 80-year-old farmer Jaga Singh from Godara village in Faridkot district, who succumbed to the cold wave at the Khanauri border on Saturday.
Singh, who had been part of the ongoing farmers' agitation for the past ten months, was rushed to Rajindra Government Medical College, Patiala, where he passed away. He is survived by his son and daughters.
Confirming the incident, Senior SKM leader Prem Singh Bhangu said, “The meeting has been fixed for tomorrow between the SKM, SKM (Non-Political), and the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Morcha. It will be held at Patran. A six-member delegation from the SKM will participate and hold discussions with the leaders of the other two farmers' organisations.”
Bhangu also expressed hope for a positive outcome.
The SKM, which led the 2020 agitation against the now-repealed farm laws, has not been part of the current agitation being spearheaded by SKM (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Morcha.
The six-member SKM delegation includes farmer leaders Balbir Singh Rajewal, Darshan Pal, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Raminder Singh Patiala, Jangveer Singh, and Krishna Prasad.
A leader from SKM (Non-Political) shared a similar sentiment, stating, “The meeting is fixed for tomorrow. Today, we held our own form’s meeting and also consulted with the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Morcha to finalise the delegation that will meet the SKM leadership tomorrow.”
Meanwhile, the fast-unto-death protest by farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal entered its 48th day on Saturday. Leaders of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Morcha and SKM (Non-Political) had earlier urged the SKM leadership to advance the meeting scheduled for 15 January.
They proposed holding it at the Khanauri border instead of Patiala, citing the urgency of the situation.
"Each and every minute is very important," emphasised the leaders during their appeal.
Adding to the discourse, former cricketer and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh took to X on Saturday, urging immediate resolution.
"Keeping in mind the health of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, I request all those who can resolve this issue, as every issue can be resolved through dialogue. Saving the farmer and farming should be our priority,” he wrote.
Farmers and their leaders are hopeful that today’s meeting will bridge the differences between the factions and strengthen their collective stand against the union government.
Notably, the attempts for unity between SKM, SKM (Non-Political) and KMM had failed in February last year. The fresh dialogue for unity resumed in December last year after Dallewal sat on an indefinite fast.
Farmers, under the banner of SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 last year, after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.