SKM moves up meeting with protesting farmers after 80-year-old farmer dies at Khanauri border

CHANDIGARH: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Sunday moved up its proposed meeting to January 13, from January 15, to discuss a joint strategy, following a request from Punjab farmers protesting at the Khanauri and Shambhu border points.

The decision came after SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) urged the SKM to hold the meeting on January 12 or 13 due to the "deteriorating" health of fasting farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, and follows the death of 80-year-old farmer Jaga Singh from Godara village in Faridkot district, who succumbed to the cold wave at the Khanauri border on Saturday.

Singh, who had been part of the ongoing farmers' agitation for the past ten months, was rushed to Rajindra Government Medical College, Patiala, where he passed away. He is survived by his son and daughters.

Confirming the incident, Senior SKM leader Prem Singh Bhangu said, “The meeting has been fixed for tomorrow between the SKM, SKM (Non-Political), and the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Morcha. It will be held at Patran. A six-member delegation from the SKM will participate and hold discussions with the leaders of the other two farmers' organisations.”

Bhangu also expressed hope for a positive outcome.

The SKM, which led the 2020 agitation against the now-repealed farm laws, has not been part of the current agitation being spearheaded by SKM (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Morcha.

The six-member SKM delegation includes farmer leaders Balbir Singh Rajewal, Darshan Pal, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Raminder Singh Patiala, Jangveer Singh, and Krishna Prasad.