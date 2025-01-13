MEA summons Bangladesh's envoy day after Dhaka calls in India's diplomat over border tussle

NEW DELHI: In a move signalling diplomatic escalation over border management, India on Monday summoned Bangladesh's Acting High Commissioner, Md. Nural Islam, a day after Dhaka called in India's envoy.
During the meeting, India reiterated its adherence to all protocols related to border management and reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a crime-free border. "It was conveyed that, with regard to security measures at the border, including fencing, India observed all protocols and agreements between the two governments and between the Border Security Force and Border Guard Bangladesh," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.
Dismissing various charges raised by Bangladesh, the statement said India reiterated "its commitment to ensuring a crime-free border by effectively addressing the challenges of cross-border criminal activities, smuggling, movement of criminals, and trafficking. Barbed wire fencing, border lighting, installation of technical devices, and cattle fences are measures for securing the border."
Tensions have escalated between the neighbours after Dhaka claimed that India is attempting to build fences at five locations along their shared border, a move Bangladesh contends breaches a bilateral agreement.
This dispute has intensified diplomatic exchanges between both countries as their once-close relationship continues to fray at the edges.
On Sunday, Bangladesh's foreign ministry expressed "deep concern" in a meeting with India's High Commissioner, Pranay Verma, over the alleged actions of India's Border Security Force (BSF), the paramilitary force guarding the Indo-Bangladesh border.
The ministry criticised India’s attempts to build fences along the border without proper authorisation, alleging that these actions violated the spirit of cooperation between the two countries.
Following his meeting with Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin, Verma reiterated India’s commitment to maintaining a crime-free border.
"We have an understanding with regard to fencing the border for security. BSF and BGB (Border Security Force and Border Guard Bangladesh) have been in communication in this regard. We expect that understandings will be implemented and there will be a cooperative approach to combating crime," the Indian High Commissioner said on Sunday.
Notablty, Bangladesh’s Home Affairs Adviser, Lt Gen (retd.) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, said the border dispute involves five key locations, including Chapainawabganj, Naogaon, Lalmonirhat, and the Tin Bigha Corridor in north-western Bangladesh.
He also accused the previous government, under ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, of signing imbalanced agreements, which he claimed have fuelled border tensions and contributed to disputes over fencing at 160 sites between 2010 and 2023.