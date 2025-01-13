SC asks UP government to consider premature release of Babloo Srivastava

The Supreme Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to take a decision within two months in connection with the gangster Babloo Srivastava's plea seeking a direction for his premature release in a 1993 murder of an additional customs collector. He was serving a jail sentence of life imprisonment in the case.

Babloo, alias Om Prakash Srivastava, had knocked on the doors of the apex court after the UP government informed the SC that it had rejected his premature release in November last year. Srivastava sought the relief under Section 2 of the United Provinces Prisoners' Release on Probation Act, 1938 but the plea was rejected earlier by the UP government.

Srivastava has contended that he has served around 28 years in prison and has good conduct in jail, making him entitled to premature release as per the policy of the UP government.

A two-judge bench of the apex cout, led by Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice N Kotiswar Singh directed the state government to consider the plea within two weeks and inform it what decision it has taken in this regard.

While keeping in view the fact that the convict, Srivastava, already served a jail sentence of 28 years, the top court directed the UP government to consider his case for remission under section 473(1) of BNSS (Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita) at the earliest.