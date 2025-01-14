Mahakumbh expected to boost economy by Rs 2-4 lakh crore

LUCKNOW: Crores of devotees descending on the banks of the Sangam to be part of the world's largest religious congregation underscores its unparalleled magnitude. The Mahakumbh, for some, serves as a path to spiritual fulfilment; for others, it is an opportunity to seek salvation.

Many are drawn by curiosity about the rituals and the spectacle of such a vast assembly. However, the millennia-old, 46-day event, with an anticipated footfall of over 40 crore, is also a significant economic driver, contributing substantially to the nation's economy.

Held every 12 years and sprawling over a 10,000-acre expanse, the Mahakumbh is set to give a substantial boost not only to Uttar Pradesh's economy but also to the nation's.

With a total allocated budget of Rs 7,500 crore, including Rs 5,400 crore from the state government and Rs 2,100 crore from the Centre, the event is poised to generate an economic impact of Rs 2-4 lakh crore, as claimed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"If 40 crore people visit the Mahakumbh, each spending an average of Rs 5,000, the event could generate up to Rs 2 lakh crore," the Chief Minister stated. He added that the Mahakumbh-2025 could contribute over 1 per cent to India’s nominal and real GDP.

In comparison, the 2019 Kumbh contributed Rs 1.2 lakh crore to Uttar Pradesh's economy, drawing 24 crore visitors, double the footfall of the 2013 Kumbh.

Pankaj Gandhi Jaiswal, a Mumbai-based Chartered Accountant, Economist, and Chairman of the UP Development Forum (UPDF), highlighted the unique role of cultural and religious festivals in India’s economy.

“India’s economy is deeply rooted in cultural and festive traditions, driven by tenets of Sanatan economics. Unlike Western economic models, which often predict recessionary cycles, India's cultural and religious festivals—such as local hats, melas, and the Kumbh Mela—continuously rejuvenate economic activity. Historically, mobile fairs and markets have been pivotal in driving India’s economic growth by integrating commerce, spirituality, and social interactions,” he said.