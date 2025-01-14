Mahakumbh expected to boost economy by Rs 2-4 lakh crore

LUCKNOW: Crores of devotees descending on the banks of the Sangam to be part of the world's largest religious congregation underscores its unparalleled magnitude. The Mahakumbh, for some, serves as a path to spiritual fulfilment; for others, it is an opportunity to seek salvation.
Many are drawn by curiosity about the rituals and the spectacle of such a vast assembly. However, the millennia-old, 46-day event, with an anticipated footfall of over 40 crore, is also a significant economic driver, contributing substantially to the nation's economy.
Held every 12 years and sprawling over a 10,000-acre expanse, the Mahakumbh is set to give a substantial boost not only to Uttar Pradesh's economy but also to the nation's.
With a total allocated budget of Rs 7,500 crore, including Rs 5,400 crore from the state government and Rs 2,100 crore from the Centre, the event is poised to generate an economic impact of Rs 2-4 lakh crore, as claimed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
"If 40 crore people visit the Mahakumbh, each spending an average of Rs 5,000, the event could generate up to Rs 2 lakh crore," the Chief Minister stated. He added that the Mahakumbh-2025 could contribute over 1 per cent to India’s nominal and real GDP.
In comparison, the 2019 Kumbh contributed Rs 1.2 lakh crore to Uttar Pradesh's economy, drawing 24 crore visitors, double the footfall of the 2013 Kumbh.
Pankaj Gandhi Jaiswal, a Mumbai-based Chartered Accountant, Economist, and Chairman of the UP Development Forum (UPDF), highlighted the unique role of cultural and religious festivals in India’s economy.
“India’s economy is deeply rooted in cultural and festive traditions, driven by tenets of Sanatan economics. Unlike Western economic models, which often predict recessionary cycles, India's cultural and religious festivals—such as local hats, melas, and the Kumbh Mela—continuously rejuvenate economic activity. Historically, mobile fairs and markets have been pivotal in driving India’s economic growth by integrating commerce, spirituality, and social interactions,” he said.
According to government estimates, the average expenditure per visitor could rise to Rs 10,000, pushing the total economic impact to Rs 4 lakh crore. Even with a 10 per cent adjustment for estimation risks, “the Kumbh’s contribution of Rs 4 lakh crore to the economy remains extraordinary,” Jaiswal noted.
Described by Yogi Adityanath as the "world’s largest temporary city," the Mahakumbhnagar can accommodate 50 lakh to 1 crore devotees at any given time. It promises to be a money-spinner for a variety of sectors.
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) estimates that the food and beverage sector alone will contribute Rs 20,000 crore, while religious items and offerings are expected to generate an additional Rs 20,000 crore. Transportation and logistics, as well as tourism services, will each contribute Rs 10,000 crore. Entertainment and media through promotional activities are projected to add another Rs 10,000 crore.
Temporary medical camps, Ayurvedic products, and medicines are estimated to bring in Rs 3,000 crore, while digital payments, Wi-Fi services, and mobile charging stations are anticipated to generate Rs1,000 crore.
Other contributions include groceries (Rs 4,000 crore), edible oils (Rs 1,000 crore), vegetables (Rs 2,000 crore), household goods such as mattresses and cots (Rs 500 crore), dairy products (Rs 4,000 crore), and the hospitality industry (Rs 2,500 crore). Boatmen are expected to earn Rs 50 crore.
This year, the state government has arranged 1,50,000 tents equipped with 3,000 kitchens, 1,45,000 restrooms, and 99 parking lots across the mela grounds. According to the Union Culture and Tourism Ministry, over 15 lakh foreign tourists are expected to visit the Mahakumbh during the 45-day event.
The Mahakumbh exemplifies the intersection of spirituality and commerce, underlining the vital role of India’s cultural heritage in fostering economic growth.