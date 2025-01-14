Naga Sadhus mesmerise devotees at Mahakumbh 2025

LUCKNOW: The early morning processions of saints and seers, smeared in ashes, made their way to the ghats for the Amrit Snan of Makar Sankranti, reflecting the different hues of the world of Sanatan. Among them, the procession of the Naga Sadhus left onlookers spellbound and intrigued.

From the captivating display of spiritual fervour to martial artistry, discipline, and mastery over traditional weaponry, the Naga Sadhus mesmerised those gathered at the banks of Triveni.

Leading most of the Akharas during the Amrit Snan, they epitomised the vibrancy of age-old traditions – whether it was the skilful wielding of spears and swords or playing the Damru. Their stunts with sticks, martial feats, and dancing to their own beats, made the Naga Sadhus a spiritual delight to watch.

The grand Shobha Yatras taken out by the Akharas for the Amrit Snan were a sight to behold. Some Naga Sadhus rode majestically on horses, while others walked on foot in their distinctive attire and ornaments.

With flowers in their matted hair, garlands around their necks, and ‘Trishuls’ (tridents) held high, they added to the spiritual grandeur of Mahakumbh 2025. Known for their self-discipline and unwavering spirit, the sadhus moved in perfect order, following the directives of their Akhara leaders.