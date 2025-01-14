Naga Sadhus mesmerise devotees at Mahakumbh 2025

LUCKNOW: The early morning processions of saints and seers, smeared in ashes, made their way to the ghats for the Amrit Snan of Makar Sankranti, reflecting the different hues of the world of Sanatan. Among them, the procession of the Naga Sadhus left onlookers spellbound and intrigued.
From the captivating display of spiritual fervour to martial artistry, discipline, and mastery over traditional weaponry, the Naga Sadhus mesmerised those gathered at the banks of Triveni.
Leading most of the Akharas during the Amrit Snan, they epitomised the vibrancy of age-old traditions – whether it was the skilful wielding of spears and swords or playing the Damru. Their stunts with sticks, martial feats, and dancing to their own beats, made the Naga Sadhus a spiritual delight to watch.
The grand Shobha Yatras taken out by the Akharas for the Amrit Snan were a sight to behold. Some Naga Sadhus rode majestically on horses, while others walked on foot in their distinctive attire and ornaments.
With flowers in their matted hair, garlands around their necks, and ‘Trishuls’ (tridents) held high, they added to the spiritual grandeur of Mahakumbh 2025. Known for their self-discipline and unwavering spirit, the sadhus moved in perfect order, following the directives of their Akhara leaders.
Amidst the rhythmic beats of drums, the energy and enthusiasm of the Naga Sadhus created a vibrant celebration. During the Shobha Yatra, both the media and devotees eagerly raised their cameras to capture the mesmerizing presence of the Naga Sadhus. The sadhus, in turn, engaged with the crowd, inviting them to share in their joy. Some even wore black sunglasses, adding to their mystique.
Dancing to the beats of drums and showcasing the verve of the rituals, the Naga Sadhus filled the atmosphere with vibrant energy. Their enthusiasm was contagious, as devotees watched in awe, captivated by every movement and expression.
Even during the holy bath, the Naga Sadhus' unique style stood out. With zeal in abundance, they entered the icy waters of the Triveni Sangam. Their playful interactions were a sight to behold, as they splashed water on each other in mystical ecstasy. Some even engaged with the media, sprinkling water on the cameramen, adding a touch of light-heartedness to the spiritual proceedings.
Female Naga ascetics were also present in significant numbers. Like their male counterparts, they devote themselves to intense meditation and yoga. The primary distinction lies in their attire – female ascetics wear saffron, typically unstitched garments.
Their journey to becoming Naga ascetics involves renouncing worldly pursuits, including familial ties, by performing 'Pind Daan' for their parents and themselves. Once initiated into sainthood, their mission is to uphold and protect Sanatan Dharma. This Mahakumbh sparked widespread curiosity about these remarkable women and their steadfast dedication to their spiritual cause.
Relegated to the higher Himalayan ranges and immersed in their yogic and spiritual practices, the Nagas descend on the banks of the Sangam only during the Kumbh and Mahakumbh. They attend all the Kumbhs across four centres: Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain, and Nasik.
Every action of the Naga Sadhus is a celebration of the spiritual and natural harmony of humanity, reflecting the purity and joy embodied at the congregation.
Bhogali Bihu lights up Mahakumbh with Northeastern traditions
For the first time, the Mahakumbh embraced the vibrant traditions of the Northeastern states with the celebration of Bhogali Bihu taking centre stage. On Makar Sankranti, a special event was held at the Prag Jyotishpur camp of Northeastern saints, where women devotees from various states performed the traditional Bihu dance, infusing the mela with the rich culture of Assam.
The celebration began with the distribution of rice dishes, followed by Naam Kirtan at the Namghar. Women devotees lit up the fairgrounds with their Bihu dance, showcasing the Northeast's rich heritage. Traditional structures such as the Bhelaghar, made of paddy straw, and the Meji, crafted from bamboo, were ceremonially burned on Tuesday morning, marking the essence of Bhogali Bihu.
YouTuber faces Baba’s wrath at Mahakumbh
At the Mahakumbh, YouTubers are a common sight, visiting Babas and ashrams, interviewing devotees, and capturing the mela in all its colours. However, one YouTuber had a tough time when Baba Mahakal Giri chased him with a chimta (tongs).
The YouTuber faced Baba’s wrath for asking questions while he was immersed in his sadhna. The Baba, with one hand raised as a vow, jumped to his feet and began beating the YouTuber with a chimta, leading the victim to run for safety from Baba’s anger.