Over Punjab 100 farmers to begin fast-unto-death from Jan 15, backing farm leader Dallewal

CHANDIGARH: As the fast unto death of farmer leader Jagit Singh Dallewal entered its 50th day on Tuesday, farmer leaders announced that a group (jatha) of 111 farmers will begin their own fast unto death tomorrow at the Khanauri border (Punjab-Haryana border).

Farmer leaders emphasised that before Dallewal sacrifices himself, they are prepared to make their own sacrifices.

Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar stated that the protesting farmers have decided to hold this fast unto death in solidarity with Dallewal.

"For the last 48 years, Dallewal is unable to drink even water and his situation is very critical. The farmers have become very emotional and are now of the view that if their leader can make a sacrifice, why not them? So they have decided to sit on fast unto death from tomorrow," Kohar said.

"From tomorrow afternoon, a group (jatha) of 111 farmers wearing black clothes will sit peacefully near the police barricades and start their fast unto death," he added.