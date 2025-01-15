Centre recommends legal action against 'individual' with ‘criminal links and antecedents’ based on US allegations

A high-powered committee, constituted by the Union government in November 2023 to investigate inputs from the United States on the activities of organised criminal groups, terrorist organisations, and drug peddlers threatening the security interests of both India and the US, has submitted its findings. According to a press release by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday, the committee has recommended expeditious legal action against “an individual” whose criminal links and antecedents surfaced during the investigation. The identity of the individual, however, has not been disclosed.

The press statement by MHA pointed that “The Enquiry Committee conducted its own investigations, and also pursued leads provided by the US side. It received full cooperation from US authorities and the two sides also exchanged visits. The Committee further examined a number of officials from different agencies and also scrutinised relevant documents in this connection."

“The Committee further recommended functional improvements in systems and procedures as also initiation of steps that could strengthen India’s response capability, ensure systematic controls and coordinated action in dealing with matters like this,” the MHA said.

Notably , a high-level panel was set up in November 2023 after Washington DC alleged an attempt to kill Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.