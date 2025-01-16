Jitan Ram Manjhi demands 20 seats for HAM in Bihar Assembly elections

PATNA: Patna: Union Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi has demanded 20 seats for his party in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, scheduled to be held later this year.

Manjhi made this statement during a meeting with party workers, a day after leaders of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) claimed they would win 225 seats in the elections.

"Though our workers have asked to contest 40 seats, we think we will contest at least 20 seats in the assembly elections. We will soon be holding a workers' meet in Patna's Gandhi Maidan where our demand will be validated," said Manjhi.

HAM is a part of the BJP-led NDA at both the state and central levels. In the 2020 assembly elections, the party had secured only four seats—Imamganj, Barachatti, Sikandra, and Tekari. Santosh Kumar Suman, son of former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, currently serves as a minister in Nitish Kumar’s cabinet.