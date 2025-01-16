Maha Kumbh: Controversy erupts over influencer’s participation in traditional seers' procession

MAHAKUMBH NAGAR: A controversy has erupted over anchor and influencer Harsha Richhariya sitting on a chariot alongside seers during the Chhavani Pravesh procession by members of the Niranjani Akhara, a ritual marking their formal entry into the Maha Kumbh.

Swami Anand Swaroop, chief of Kali Sena, has objected to her conduct, stating that the Kumbh is organised to spread knowledge and spirituality and should not be used as a publicity event by models.

Images of Richhariya in saffron robes during the Kumbh had circulated in various media outlets, but she later reportedly clarified that she was not a 'sanyasin' (ascetic).