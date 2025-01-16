Patna HC refuses to stay 70th BPSC prelims results

There were 14 petitioners in the case. Government counsel P. K. Shahi requested the court to combine all related petitions for a unified hearing.

“At this stage, I am not inclined to grant any interim relief, as prayed by the petitioners. The senior counsel for the respondents are directed to file a detailed counter affidavit on or before 30 January 2025,” stated the bench.

“It is made clear that any result of the preliminary examination, conducted by the Commission, will be the subject matter of the final outcome of this petition,” the court added.

Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel argued that the question paper had been leaked, and some candidates were not provided with the question papers. Furthermore, it was alleged that a day before the examination, the Commission changed the exam centres of several candidates. Separate examinations were conducted on two different dates, and question papers were reportedly circulated on social media platform X.

The counsel also submitted that irregularities were not limited to the Bapu Pariksha Parisar near Kumhrar in the state capital but occurred at approximately 28 other examination centres, as reported by candidates. However, the BPSC counsel strongly opposed these allegations.

The court will continue to hear the case on 31 January.