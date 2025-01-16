UP police work in tandem with IIT-Kanpur, IIIT-Allahabad to avert cyber attacks at Mahakumbh

LUCKNOW: As the globe witnesses an alarming rise in cyberattacks, the Uttar Pradesh government has taken robust measures to safeguard Mahakumbh-2025, dubbed the "Digital Mahakumbh," against potential cyber frauds. Recognising the event's vulnerability, prestigious institutions like IIT-Kanpur and IIIT-Allahabad have been roped in to secure its digital backbone, including the official website and infrastructure.

In collaboration with the Prayagraj Development Authority and IIIT-Allahabad, IIT-Kanpur’s Centre for Cybersecurity and Cryptography (C3A) is guarding these systems, supported by startups like Cythehack and Trent Shell. Cybersecurity Officer (CO) Tanu Upadhyay, leading the efforts on the ground, is overseeing a team comprising experts and 180 police personnel trained at the National Cybercrime Training Centre (CyTrain).

As per a member of IIT-K team functional in Mahakumbh, the efforts are on to ensure hackproof websites for secured administration and public access, protected CCTV systems and other digital devices.

IIT-Kanpur’s Start-up Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC) is working in tandem with selected cutting-edge solutions developed by various startups designed for mega events like Mahakumbh.