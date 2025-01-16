UP police work in tandem with IIT-Kanpur, IIIT-Allahabad to avert cyber attacks at Mahakumbh

LUCKNOW: As the globe witnesses an alarming rise in cyberattacks, the Uttar Pradesh government has taken robust measures to safeguard Mahakumbh-2025, dubbed the "Digital Mahakumbh," against potential cyber frauds. Recognising the event's vulnerability, prestigious institutions like IIT-Kanpur and IIIT-Allahabad have been roped in to secure its digital backbone, including the official website and infrastructure.
In collaboration with the Prayagraj Development Authority and IIIT-Allahabad, IIT-Kanpur’s Centre for Cybersecurity and Cryptography (C3A) is guarding these systems, supported by startups like Cythehack and Trent Shell. Cybersecurity Officer (CO) Tanu Upadhyay, leading the efforts on the ground, is overseeing a team comprising experts and 180 police personnel trained at the National Cybercrime Training Centre (CyTrain).
As per a member of IIT-K team functional in Mahakumbh, the efforts are on to ensure hackproof websites for secured administration and public access, protected CCTV systems and other digital devices.
IIT-Kanpur’s Start-up Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC) is working in tandem with selected cutting-edge solutions developed by various startups designed for mega events like Mahakumbh.
The startups working with IIT-K include VU Dynamics (deploying aerostat-based platforms for aerial surveillance, ensuring safety in high-density areas), Stillweb (using AI/ML for detecting violations, identifying missing persons, and assessing hazards, and ScaNxt (monitoring soil and sludge to ensure environmental safety during holy dips).
Proactive measures such as security audits, advanced cybersecurity tools, and a telecom security operation centre are ensuring a secure digital environment for the event. With the start of the religious congregation on the day of ‘Paush Purnima,’ IIT-Kanpur has been tasked with a comprehensive review of the event’s security, crowd management, and infrastructure across 17 critical areas.
“Our team is on-site to gather insights, assess strategies in action, and propose necessary course corrections,” said a team member. The initiative aims to optimise resource allocation, minimise government expenditure, and move towards a self-sustaining model through academia-industry-government collaboration.
IIIT-Allahabad has conducted a vulnerability audit to strengthen security protocols further. Meanwhile, the UP Police has flagged 78 suspicious websites, taken down seven, and arrested four individuals linked to cybercrimes related to the Mahakumbh from Varanasi, Azamgarh, and Nalanda.