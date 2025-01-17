Mumbai police detain carpenter in Saif Ali Khan stabbing case; doctors report actor recovering well

A suspect has been taken into custody following a large-scale manhunt a day after actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed at his residence in Mumbai.

Mumbai police have now confirmed that the suspect is a carpenter by profession and had worked at his flat two days before the stabbing incident, an official said on Friday.

The suspect identified as Waris Ali Salmani was taken to the Bandra police station for questioning after he resembled the intruder.

Salmani had worked at the actor's flat two days before the incident and was informed about the attack by the contractor who had hired him for the carpentry assignment, the official said.