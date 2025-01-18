Express Impact: Action taken against three men over fraud in Jharkhand's Maiyan Samman Yojana

RANCHI: In a major crackdown over fraud in the ‘Maiyan Samman Yojana,’ the IDs of three Common Service Centre (CSC) operators in Garhwa have been cancelled with immediate effect. Following reports published by The New Indian Express on misappropriation of funds by computer operators during the registration of accounts for the ‘Maiyan Samman Yojana,’ the Garhwa Deputy Commissioner (DC) had ordered a probe.

After the inquiry, the involvement of three CSC operators -- Navneet Kumar Patel, Satyanarayan Gupta and Ajit Prajapati -- was confirmed, following which their IDs were cancelled and the amount withdrawn by them recovered. The Garhwa DC admitted that the action was taken after the issue was flagged by The New Indian Express.

“After the issue was flagged by The New Indian Express, a probe was ordered and the allegations against the three CSC operators were found to be true. We have cancelled their IDs and recovered the money credited in their account,” said Garhwa DC Shekhar Jamuar.

When asked why an FIR was not lodged against these people, the DC said it would be very harsh if they filed an FIR for misappropriation of Rs 1000. However, a strong message has been conveyed to those involved in such malpractices, he said.

The fraud surfaced in Kupa Panchayat, Kharondhi block, where the CSC operators intentionally misused the Maiyaan Samman Yojana portal. Instead of entering the correct bank account numbers and IFSC codes of beneficiaries, they entered the details of their own or their close relatives’ accounts to misappropriate funds.