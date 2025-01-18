Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Suspect detained at Durg railway station in Chhattisgarh

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has detained a suspect in the case of the knife attack on actor Saif Ali Khan from a train at Durg railway station in Chhattisgarh, an official said, as reported by PTI.
The man, identified as Aakash Kailash Kannojia (31), was traveling by Jnaneshwari Express which runs between Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) to Kolkata Shalimar, the RPF official said.
Around 12.30 pm, the RPF Post Durg received information from Mumbai Police about the suspect in Saif Ali Khan stabbing case travelling by Jnaneswari Express, and shared the location of his mobile phone and his photo, he said.
RPF Durg alerted its counterpart at Rajnandgaon station (which comes before Durg on Mumbai-Howrah route) but the suspect could not be located when the train halted there, the official said.
Two teams were kept ready at the Durg station, and on the arrival of the train, the suspect was found in the front general compartment, he said.
His photo was sent to Mumbai Police who confirmed his identity, the official said.
The intruder who attacked Khan had been captured in CCTV footage while going down a staircase at the actor's building.
A Mumbai Police team is expected to reach Raipur by a flight in the evening and take his custody.
Khan, 54, a popular Bollywood star, was stabbed repeatedly by an intruder during a robbery attempt at his 12th floor residence in Mumbai's Bandra area early Thursday morning.
The actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in an autorickshaw where he underwent emergency surgery. A 2.5-inch piece of the blade was removed from his spine after a five-hour-long surgery.
Khan - who was stabbed six times - is recovering well, doctors treating him said.
The intruder was spotted twice inside the building where Khan lives with his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their sons, Taimur and Jeh. CCTV footage, which emerged on Thursday, captured him wearing a red scarf and carrying a backpack as he hurried down the stairs around 2.30 am.
Later, the man was seen at Bandra railway station, and in another image, at Dadar railway station. Authorities suspect he may have boarded a train out of Mumbai.
Reports yesterday claimed that the attacker had been arrested after a man was detained for questioning. However, an official later denied the claim, stating that the man in question, Waris Ali Salmani, is a carpenter who had worked at the actor’s home two days before the stabbing incident. The official confirmed that Salmani had been informed of the attack by the contractor who hired him for the carpentry assignment. After hours of questioning, he was taken to an undisclosed location.
Kareena Kapoor Khan recorded her statement with the Mumbai Police, recalling how she witnessed the intruder repeatedly stab Saif Ali Khan. "The attacker was aggressive. I saw him attack Saif repeatedly... Our priority was to take Saif to the hospital," she said. She also mentioned that the attacker fled without taking any valuables.
Ms Kapoor Khan added that she went to her sister Karisma's house after Saif Ali Khan was taken to the hospital, as she was "terrified." In a video, she was seen speaking to her house staff while standing next to the autorickshaw. "After the attack, I was terrified, so Karisma took me to her house," she said.
Over 30 police teams have been formed to track down the attacker. Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home (Urban), Yogesh Kadam, confirmed that robbery was the motive behind the attack and clarified that no underworld gang was involved in the knife assault.