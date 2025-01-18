Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Suspect detained at Durg railway station in Chhattisgarh

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has detained a suspect in the case of the knife attack on actor Saif Ali Khan from a train at Durg railway station in Chhattisgarh, an official said, as reported by PTI.

The man, identified as Aakash Kailash Kannojia (31), was traveling by Jnaneshwari Express which runs between Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) to Kolkata Shalimar, the RPF official said.

Around 12.30 pm, the RPF Post Durg received information from Mumbai Police about the suspect in Saif Ali Khan stabbing case travelling by Jnaneswari Express, and shared the location of his mobile phone and his photo, he said.

RPF Durg alerted its counterpart at Rajnandgaon station (which comes before Durg on Mumbai-Howrah route) but the suspect could not be located when the train halted there, the official said.

Two teams were kept ready at the Durg station, and on the arrival of the train, the suspect was found in the front general compartment, he said.

His photo was sent to Mumbai Police who confirmed his identity, the official said.