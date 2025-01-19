Three mowed down by ST bus in Maharashtra's Beed, driver apprehended

CHHATRAPATI SAMBHAJINAGAR: Three men were killed after being mowed down by a state transport bus in Maharashtra's Beed district in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Subodh More (20), Virat Ghodke (19) and Om Ghodke (20), who were residents of Ghodka Rajuri village, the official said.

The accident occurred around 6 am when a group of youngsters were training for police recruitment near Ghodka Rajouri village in Beed taluka, an official said.

The bus en route to Parbhani from Beed, hit the three men as they trained on the roadside. Two others in the group managed to escape unhurt, he added.