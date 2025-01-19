Nation

Three mowed down by ST bus in Maharashtra's Beed, driver apprehended

The bus en route to Parbhani from Beed, hit the three men as they trained on the roadside. Two others in the group managed to escape unhurt.
Image used for representational purposes only.
Image used for representational purposes only.(File Photo | AP)
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

CHHATRAPATI SAMBHAJINAGAR: Three men were killed after being mowed down by a state transport bus in Maharashtra's Beed district in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Subodh More (20), Virat Ghodke (19) and Om Ghodke (20), who were residents of Ghodka Rajuri village, the official said.

The accident occurred around 6 am when a group of youngsters were training for police recruitment near Ghodka Rajouri village in Beed taluka, an official said.

The bus en route to Parbhani from Beed, hit the three men as they trained on the roadside. Two others in the group managed to escape unhurt, he added.

Image used for representational purposes only.
Mumbai BEST bus accident: Driver was not drunk, didn't have mental illness, say police

The trio died on the spot, and their bodies were taken to the district hospital in Beed for further formalities, he said, adding that the bus driver was apprehended and a case was being registered against him.

Following the accident, angry villagers vandalised the state transport bus and demanded jobs for family members of the deceased men in the state transport department, the official said.

Image used for representational purposes only.
BEST bus crushes to death 55-year-old pedestrian in south Mumbai, second accident this week
three killed
BEST bus accident

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com