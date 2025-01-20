Constitution under assault; RSS chief must apologise for 'anti-national' statement: Congress

NEW DELHI: Ahead of its 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally in Karnataka's Belagavi, the Congress on Monday alleged the Constitution is under assault and reiterated its demand that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat must apologise for the "anti-national statement he delivered on the freedom movement".

The opposition party also claimed that Mahatma Gandhi is being insulted and BR Ambedkar is being attacked.

"Tomorrow, the INC's Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan rally will be held in Belagavi. This was to take place on Dec 27th, 2024 but was postponed due to the passing away of Dr. Manmohan Singh," Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

It was at Belagavi that Mahatma Gandhi had taken over as Congress president on December 26, 1924, he recalled.

"Mahatma Gandhi is being insulted. Dr. Ambedkar is being attacked. The Constitution of India and its values are under assault," Ramesh alleged.

The Belagavi rally is a reaffirmation of the Congress' steadfast resolve to preserve, protect, and promote the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and Ambedkar, he said.

This will be followed by a similar rally at Mhow -- Dr. Ambedkar's janmabhoomi -- on January 27, Ramesh said.

"Shri Mohan Bhagwat must apologise for the atrocious, anti-national statement he delivered on the freedom movement on January 14th 2025," he said.