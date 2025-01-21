Haryana BJP chief Badoli's future uncertain amid gang-rape allegations

CHANDIGARH: The political future of Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli hangs in balance after gang-rape allegations surfaced against him and singer Jai Bhagwan, also known as Rocky Mittal.
The controversy has placed the BJP in an awkward position ahead of municipal elections in Haryana and the Delhi assembly polls.
Badoli, who took over as Haryana BJP president in July last year, was seen as a likely candidate for a second term. However, the Himachal Pradesh Police have now booked him and Mittal on gang rape charges, significantly altering the dynamics within the party.
“Though I believe Badoli will come out innocent after the investigation, he should resign from the post of Haryana BJP chief to maintain the sanctity of the party until proven innocent,” said senior cabinet minister Anil Vij, who has publicly called for his resignation.
Badoli, a Brahmin leader who was previously a general secretary of the party, is credited along with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for the BJP's historic third consecutive victory in Haryana. Saini, the party’s prominent OBC face, continues to support him. Badoli has dismissed the allegations as “baseless and fabricated”.
The BJP, which recently enrolled over 43 lakh members in Haryana, is in the midst of an organisational overhaul. Elections for booth and mandal chiefs have concluded, and polls for district presidents are expected to commence soon.
While Badoli was previously a strong contender for re-election, the allegations have now cast doubt on his continuation. Party insiders suggest the elections for the state president’s post might be postponed until after next month’s civic body polls.
“There is no announcement regarding the state president’s elections yet,” said a senior party leader on condition of anonymity. “The party wants the investigation by the Himachal Pradesh Police to conclude first, and the reason for his `false’ implication to come to light before conducting the elections.”
Meanwhile, potential successors to Badoli have emerged, including former MP Sanjay Bhatia, ex-minister Manish Grover, Ajay Gaur, and senior leaders Krishan Bedi, Archana Gupta, and Surinder Punia.
Sources claim that while Badoli’s close ties with Chief Minister Saini may work in his favour, the controversy has prompted the party to tread cautiously. “It remains to be seen if he continues as state president and for how long,” remarked a party insider.
The BJP is likely to await the investigation's outcome before making any decisions, as both internal and external pressures mount.