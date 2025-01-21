Haryana BJP chief Badoli's future uncertain amid gang-rape allegations

CHANDIGARH: The political future of Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli hangs in balance after gang-rape allegations surfaced against him and singer Jai Bhagwan, also known as Rocky Mittal.

The controversy has placed the BJP in an awkward position ahead of municipal elections in Haryana and the Delhi assembly polls.

Badoli, who took over as Haryana BJP president in July last year, was seen as a likely candidate for a second term. However, the Himachal Pradesh Police have now booked him and Mittal on gang rape charges, significantly altering the dynamics within the party.

“Though I believe Badoli will come out innocent after the investigation, he should resign from the post of Haryana BJP chief to maintain the sanctity of the party until proven innocent,” said senior cabinet minister Anil Vij, who has publicly called for his resignation.

Badoli, a Brahmin leader who was previously a general secretary of the party, is credited along with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for the BJP's historic third consecutive victory in Haryana. Saini, the party’s prominent OBC face, continues to support him. Badoli has dismissed the allegations as “baseless and fabricated”.