'Will not let Ekalavya thumbs be cut off': Rahul Gandhi extends support to BPSC protests, promises to raise it in Parliament

NEW DELHI: Asserting that exam paper leak is a weapon to take away the rights of youth, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that such incidents are happening everyday in BJP-ruled states and vowed to raise the issue of protesting BPSC aspirants in Parliament.

Days after visiting the site of the nearly month-old agitation in Patna against alleged irregularities in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam and spending time with aggrieved students, Gandhi shared on his YouTube channel a video of his interaction with the protesting students.

In his post in Hindi accompanying the video, Gandhi said he discussed serious issues when he recently met the students, who suffered due to the "BPSC exam scam" in Bihar and faced a lathi charge by the police.

The students revealed the labyrinth of this paper leak and exam scam in full detail, he said.

"Whether the candidates get the question papers or not, they definitely go viral on social media. Candidates are trapped in vicious circles like normalization and scaling so that they cannot even know the guarantee of their employment from their scores," the former Congress chief said.