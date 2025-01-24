Mumbai Police records Saif Ali Khan's statement in stabbing case

MUMBAI: Mumbai Police have recorded the statement of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan in connection with the stabbing incident at his Bandra residence last week.

According to Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Satyanarayan Choudhary, the actor’s statement was recorded at his residence, ‘Satguru Sharan,’ on Thursday. Earlier, the statement of his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, had also been recorded by the Bandra Police.

The incident occurred when an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, allegedly entered the actor’s home with the intent to commit theft. Following a violent confrontation, Saif Ali Khan sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine and other body parts. He was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital for treatment and underwent surgery. The actor was discharged on Tuesday and, upon returning home, greeted the media waiting outside his residence.

Investigators have discovered several fingerprints belonging to the accused at Saif Ali Khan’s Bandra residence. These prints were found on the stairs of the building, the door of the toilet, and the handle of the door to the room of the actor’s son, Jeh. According to the police, the accused attempted to enter three other houses in the area before finally reaching the actor’s residence.

The police believe the fingerprints will play a critical role in building the case. The accused was detained in Thane's Hiranandani Estate while allegedly attempting to flee to his native village in Bangladesh. He was produced before the Bandra Holiday Court on Sunday, where he was remanded to five days of police custody.

A case has been registered under Sections 311, 312, 331(4), 331(6), and 331(7) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). Advocate Sandeep Shekhane, representing the accused, has denied the police claims, alleging that no proper investigation has been conducted. He argued that the accused has been residing in Mumbai for over seven years and that the assertion of him being a Bangladeshi national is incorrect. Shekhane further alleged that the case represents a violation of Section 43A and demanded a detailed investigation.

The court has directed the police to submit a report within five days. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police continue their investigation into the case.