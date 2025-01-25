Maharashtra govt forms SIT to probe 'delayed' birth, death certificates to check illegal immigration

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has set up an SIT to probe the issuance of birth and death certificates on "delayed" applications amid complaints of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh living in parts of the state, an official said on Saturday.

The Special Investigation Team led by Inspector General Datta Karale will probe the issuance of birth and death certificates on delayed applications, the official from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) told PTI.

Delayed applications are made at least a year after the birth or death of a person.

The issue of Bangladeshis entering India and residing in the country illegally has gained prominence after the police arrested Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national, for the knife attack on actor Saif Ali Khan in Mumbai.