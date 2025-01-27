Supreme Court directs Centre to 'do something' about snakebite treatment crisis
Noting that the issue of snakebites was prevalent 'throughout the country', the Supreme Court on Monday, in its order asked the Centre to take all states on board to 'do something' in making available snakebite treatment in medical facilities.
The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre to 'do something' to make snakebite treatment available in medical facilities across the country.
A two-judge bench of the SC consisting of Justice B R Gavai and Justice S V N Bhatti was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by lawyer Shailendra Mani Tripathi.
Tripathi, in the plea, sought direction to make available poly-venom (anti-venom) and snakebite treatment at all government medical facilities including primary and community health centres and district hospitals.
After hearing the plea, the apex court said the country faced a significant public health crisis due to the scarcity of anti-venom, crucial in treating snakebites.
"You can take the states on board. The problem is throughout the country," the bench told the Centre's counsel.
It also asked the counsel for the Union of India (UOI) to cordinate with States and find solution. The State of Uttar Pradesh and Chattisgarh sought time to file reply. It granted them four weeks time to file their respective replies in four weeks and fixed the matter for further hearing after 4 weeks.
The lawyer for the Centre said, it was not an adversarial litigation at all. The counsel said the government would place on record its steps taken on the issue.
After hearing this, the apex court said, "You can have a meeting with all the representatives of the States and try to do something."
On December 13, the Supreme Court had issued notice to the UOI and all the states and Union Territories (UTs) and sought their detailed responses on hearing a petition filed by lawyer Tripathi.
The plea urged the apex court to direct authorities to initiate a snakebite prevention health mission and public awareness campaign to mitigate the high mortality rate, particularly in rural India. Advocate Vishal Tiwari appeared for the petitioner, Tripathi.
Tripathi has, in his petition copy, accessed by TNIE, filed before the apex court, made all the States and Union Territories as parties to his plea.
He sought that the apex court should direct the authorities concerned to conduct snakebite prevention health mission and snakebites public awareness campaigns to reduce huge mortality especially in rural India.
"To establish snakebites treatment and care unit at government district hospitals and government medical colleges," Tripathi said in his plea, filed before the apex court.
He also said that snakebite envenomation (SBE) is an acute, life-threatening, time-limiting, medical emergency affecting 1.8-2.7 million people with estimated 1,38,000 deaths annually across the globe.
"India contributes an average of 58,000 deaths annually. More than 95 per cent of deaths occur in rural India. Similar to sub-Saharan Africa, the magnitude of SBE is underestimated in South Asia and South-East Asia," Tripathi said in his petition.
"India is one of the world’s most affected countries due to the large population engaged in agricultural activities, use of wattle and daub houses in snakebiteprone rural areas, several slum areas, presence of abundant venomous snakes and lack of community awareness regarding prevention and control of snakebites," he wrote.
He also highlighted that according to a 2020 study, an average of nearly 58,000 Indian citizens die each year due to snakebites. But experts say that actual numbers are likely higher because of unreported cases.
Doctors and public health experts cite several reasons for the snakebite crisis, including holy reverence for the animal, lack of access to immediate first aid facilities, reliance on 'spiritual healers' and a large share of the rural population living close to agricultural fields.
"India faces a significant public health crisis due to the scarcity of antivenom, which is crucial for treating snakebites. India has the highest rate of snakebite deaths globally, with approximately 58,000 fatalities each year. Despite this much of high mortality rate there is scarcity of anti-venom (poly-venom). Poly-venom do not reach rural hospitals and healthcare centers where snakebites are most prevalent," Tripathi said.
Stressing the need of anti-venom medicines is the need of the hour, he said that many rural areas lack adequate stocks of antivenom, leading to delays in treatment for victims who may turn to traditional remedies or local healers instead.
"Approximately more than 90 per cent of snakebite deaths occur in rural settings, where access to medical care is limited. Many villages lack even basic healthcare infrastructure, making it difficult for victims
to receive timely treatment," Tripathi said.
He also pointed out that many healthcare providers in rural areas do not have adequate training or experience in managing snakebites. Doctors and health workers often lack the necessary skills to recognize systemic envenoming and administer antivenom effectively.
This gap in knowledge leads to delayed or inappropriate treatment, which leads to death of the patient, he said.
"Rural healthcare facilities frequently face high patient loads with limited resources, including staff and medical supplies. This situation overwhelm healthcare providers, making it difficult for doctors to focus on individual cases like snakebites that require immediate attention," his plea further pointed out.
In hospitals across India, snakebite cases in the entire country, are typically treated in general emergency departments rather than specialised units, so there was immediate attention needed for this.
"Patients did not receive the focused care that might be available in a dedicated department there is a general lack of awareness regarding snakebite prevention and treatment among populations at risk," he said.
There is scarcity of educational interventions focusing on safe agricultural practices, recognising venomous snakes, and understanding first aid measures. But the government did not recognise severity of snake bites. There are also no schemes or projects to tackle this issue rather India is ignoring its deadly snakebites crisis.
Thousands of people, especially farmers, are killed every year after being bitten by venomous snakes in India, but little attention is given to treating this 'poor man disease', he said.