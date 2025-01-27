Supreme Court directs Centre to 'do something' about snakebite treatment crisis

Noting that the issue of snakebites was prevalent 'throughout the country', the Supreme Court on Monday, in its order asked the Centre to take all states on board to 'do something' in making available snakebite treatment in medical facilities.

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre to 'do something' to make snakebite treatment available in medical facilities across the country.

A two-judge bench of the SC consisting of Justice B R Gavai and Justice S V N Bhatti was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by lawyer Shailendra Mani Tripathi.

Tripathi, in the plea, sought direction to make available poly-venom (anti-venom) and snakebite treatment at all government medical facilities including primary and community health centres and district hospitals.

After hearing the plea, the apex court said the country faced a significant public health crisis due to the scarcity of anti-venom, crucial in treating snakebites.

"You can take the states on board. The problem is throughout the country," the bench told the Centre's counsel.

It also asked the counsel for the Union of India (UOI) to cordinate with States and find solution. The State of Uttar Pradesh and Chattisgarh sought time to file reply. It granted them four weeks time to file their respective replies in four weeks and fixed the matter for further hearing after 4 weeks.

The lawyer for the Centre said, it was not an adversarial litigation at all. The counsel said the government would place on record its steps taken on the issue.

After hearing this, the apex court said, "You can have a meeting with all the representatives of the States and try to do something."