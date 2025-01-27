Waqf bill's 'draconian' character to remain despite examination by joint panel, say opposition MPs

NEW DELHI: Opposition members of the joint committee of Parliament examining the Waqf bill on Monday claimed the Bill's "draconian" character and bid to interfere in the religious affairs of Muslims would remain despite examination by the panel.

The opposition members, whose proposed amendments to the Bill during the committee's meeting on Monday were rejected, also accused panel chair Jagdambika Pal of being "undemocratic" in the committee's functioning and alleged he had enabled the Union government to add a saffron colour to this secular nation by using its majority in Parliament.

DMK MP A Raja alleged that the committee's proceedings were reduced to a "mockery" and that the "report is already ready by this time."

"The DMK, myself, will move the Supreme Court to strike down the new law after it receives Parliament's nod," he said.

Pal, however, rebutted the charges, and said the panel considered all the amendments in a democratic way.