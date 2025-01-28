Baba Siddique murder case: Son Zeeshan names builders, politicians in statement to police

MUMBAI: Former MLA Zeeshan Siddique has named some builders and politicians in his statement to police, while urging them to consider issues of slum development projects in Bandra during the probe into the murder of his father and NCP leader Baba Siddique.

On one occasion, a developer had used abusive language against his father, Zeeshan Siddique told police. The former MLA also claimed many developers were in constant touch with his father for redevelopment projects.

His statement is part of the chargesheet filed by police in connection with the killing of the former state minister on October 12, 2024.