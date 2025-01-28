Saif attack case: We have ample, strong evidence against arrested Bangladeshi man, say Mumbai police

MUMBAI: The Mumbai police probing the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan said they have ample and strong evidence against the Bangladeshi national arrested in the case.

Khan was attacked in the early hours of January 16 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, where he was stabbed six times.

On January 19, the police arrested Bangladeshi national Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir alias Vijay Das from neighbouring Thane in this connection.

In a press conference, Additional Commissioner of Police (West Region) Paramjit Dahiya shared the development in the probe, and said it was an "excellent, proof-based detection" made by DCP Zone 9 team along with the crime branch.

"The Mumbai police have ample and strong evidence against the accused person, including documentary, physical and technical," he said.

"As for ascertaining the identity of the accused as part of evidence collection before the filing of the chargesheet, the police have an option of face recognition and we will explore it," he said.

"During the investigation of the case, the police did not find any other associate with him (the accused)," Dahiya said.