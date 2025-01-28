ThinkEdu 2025: Feting new ideas, old wisdom

CHENNAI: Impactful conversations and thought-provoking debates marked the 13th edition of the ThinkEdu Conclave held at ITC Grand Chola in Chennai on Monday. A stellar lineup of speakers, from policymakers to academicians, reflected on the contemporary challenges and opportunities in education and beyond.

The day began with a Saraswati Vandana by the students of MOP Vaishnav College for Women, followed by ceremonial lighting of the lamp. In his welcome address, Prabhu Chawla, editorial director of The New Indian Express, highlighted the legacy of ThinkEdu, presented by SASTRA University, as India’s leading education conclave and underscored its commitment to fostering dialogue between modernity and traditional knowledge.

The inaugural session, moderated by Dinamani editor K Vaidiyanathan, featured Justice V Ramasubramanian, Chairperson, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), who tackled the complex relationship between rights, duties, and the Indian soul.

Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor, in a session moderated by senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai, decried the rising animosity between the government and opposition.

Dr Ujwala Chakradeo, V-C, SNDT Women’s University, and Prof Basuthkar J Rao, V-C, University of Hyderabad, shared their insights on making campuses more inclusive. In a session moderated by Prof S Vaidhyasubramanian, UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar proposed adaptive testing models and emphasised the need to align entrance exams with school curricula to reduce the reliance on coaching centres. In a forward-looking session on AI, Shekar Nair, Co-founder of Upekkha, tackled the hype and reality of AI.