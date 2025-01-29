Mahakumbh 2025: Akharas take second holy dip on Mauni Amavasya after stampede situation was controlled

LUCKNOW: The saints and seers of 13 Akharas resumed the second ‘Amrit Snan’ of Mauni Amavasya at Mahakumbh on Wednesday afternoon after the administration took control of the stampede situation.

The saints and seers travelled to the 'Triveni' for the holy dip in small processions, led by Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) president Mahant Ravindra Puri.

“We are going for Amrit Snan and thousands of saints and Nagas are coming with me," ABAP president told media persons.

"We will vacate the ghats very quickly so that all the devotees who have come here can take a holy dip,” he added.

After the snan, Mahant Ravindra Puri extended gratitude to the Mela administration and UP CM Yogi Adityanath for making arrangements for the Akharas to take the Mauni Amavasya Amrit Snan.

However, the ABAP chief sought a thorough investigation into the stampede, calling it a “conspiracy by the opposition.”

The Amrit Snan by Akharas had been planned to start as early as 5 am on Wednesday but was postponed by the Mahamandaleshwars of prominent Akharas following the stampede.

Later, when the situation came under control, CM Yogi Adityanath talked to the Mahamandaleshwars and arrived at a consensus that they would take the holy dip only after the crowds at the ghats decreased.

The Akharas had taken a cautious decision to postpone the Amrit Snan following the stampede to put a break on the ongoing rumours and panic among the devotees.

When the Amrit Snan started and the sadhus took the holy dip, rose petals were showered on them by a chopper.