SC allows HCs to appoint ad-hoc judges to reduce massive backlog of cases

In a significant order to deal with the massive backlog of cases, the Supreme Court on Thursday allowed high courts to appoint ad-hoc judges, not exceeding 10 per cent of the court's total sanctioned strength.

As per the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG), as of January 20, 2025, more than 62 lakh cases, including 16 lakh criminal cases, are pending for disposal before high courts in India.

Legal experts welcomed the apex court's order, saying it will have a positive impact in reducing the pendency of cases in HCs.

Noted criminal lawyer Kamini Jaiswal, talking to The New Indian Express, said that the increase in judges in HCs will definitely reduce the backlog of cases. Echoing her, former Additional Solicitor General and senior Supreme Court lawyer K C Kaushik said, with this order, the pendency of cases in HCs is going to be less.