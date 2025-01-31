Guillain-Barre Syndrome cases rise to 130 in Maharashtra

PUNE: The number of suspected cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), a rare nerve disorder, in Pune and some other districts of Maharashtra has risen to 130, health department officials have said.

Two patients, a 56-year-old woman from Pune and a man from Solapur district have died due to suspected GBS in the state so far.

Officials said on Thursday that three new suspected infections were recorded the previous day.

"A total of 130 suspected patients and two suspected deaths linked to GBS have been recorded until now. Of these, 73 are diagnosed as confirmed GBS cases.

Twenty-five patients are from Pune Municipal Corporation areas, 74 from newly-added villages under PMC, 13 from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation areas, nine from Pune rural and nine from other districts," an official said.