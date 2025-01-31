Man diagnosed with GBS dies in Pune civic hospital, state toll reaches three

PUNE: A 36-year-old man diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome, a rare nerve disorder, died in a civic-run hospital in Maharashtra's Pune district, taking the number of suspected GBS fatalities to three in the state, officials said on Friday.

The patient, who worked as a driver with a cab service, was admitted to the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) in Pimpri Chinchwad on January 21, they said.

"An expert committee at YCMH conducted an investigation and concluded that the cause of the death was trauma to the respiratory system due to pneumonia, leading to severe difficulty in breathing," the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation said in a release.