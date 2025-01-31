Smog chokes Byrnihat in Assam-Meghalaya border

GUWAHATI: As winter sets in, the issue of air pollution is no longer confined to metropolitan cities like Delhi but has also begun affecting Assam, with Guwahati witnessing unexpectedly high Air Quality Index (AQI) levels. One of the major contributors to the deteriorating air quality is Byrnihat, a town straddling the Assam-Meghalaya border.

Byrnihat, which falls under Assam’s Kamrup (Metro) and Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi districts, has emerged as a pollution hotspot, prompting concern from the Meghalaya government. On Thursday, state authorities raised an alarm over the worsening air quality in the region, highlighting its impact on both states.

The town is home to 62 industrial units—35 on the Assam side and 27 in Meghalaya—classified into red and orange categories based on their pollution levels. The Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) noted that Byrnihat, particularly on the Assam side, has been designated a "critically polluted area" by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), New Delhi.

In response, the MSPCB proposed a joint mechanism with the Assam government to address the crisis. It emphasized the need for a coordinated and holistic approach to tackle air pollution in Byrnihat. Authorities stressed the importance of stringent monitoring, effective policy implementation, and sustainable industrial practices to protect public health and the environment.