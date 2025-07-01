MLA Madan Mitra apologises to Trinamool for controversial remarks on Kolkata law student gang rape case

KOLKATA: Senior Trinamool Congress leader and MLA Madan Mitra has tendered an unconditional apology to the party for his comments on the victim in the alleged gang rape incident at the South Calcutta Law College.

Earlier, the Trinamool Congress on Sunday issued a show cause notice to Mitra for his controversial comment on Saturday, where he remarked, “If that girl hadn’t gone, this wouldn’t have happened. If she had informed someone or taken two friends along, this could have been avoided.”

According to sources, in the first part of his response, he has unconditionally apologised to the party for his comments. In the second part, he has also provided an explanation regarding the context in which he made these remarks. Sources said the party will take the next decision after considering Mitra’s response.