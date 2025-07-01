Search operations underway to arrest gunmen who killed four people in Churachandpur: Manipur Police

IMPHAL: The Manipur Police on Tuesday said security forces have launched search operations to arrest the gunmen who killed four people in an ambush in Churachandpur district a day ago.

An FIR has been registered in connection with the killing of the four people, and security has been tightened to prevent any escalation of violence, a police statement said.

"Operations have been launched by security forces to arrest the culprits involved in the incident.

An FIR has been registered in connection with the case at Churachandpur PS for further investigation," the police said.

At least four people, including a 72-year-old woman, were shot dead in the ambush by gunmen in Churachandpur district on Monday.