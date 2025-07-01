Uttarakhand reels under heavy rain fury; 15 missing, key highways washed away, orange alert in seven districts

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand is battling a severe monsoon crisis with relentless rains triggering landslides, road closures, and multiple rescue operations.

An orange alert has been issued for seven districts, while authorities search for 15 people missing in separate rain-related incidents. The incessant downpour and subsequent landslides are making rescue and recovery operations incredibly difficult.

Rescue operations are underway to locate 15 individuals who went missing in two separate incidents. A Tempo Traveller plunged into the Alaknanda River last week, claiming three lives, and seven individuals are still untraceable. In a separate incident near Silai Band, six labourers went missing after a road was completely washed away by surging waters.

The Rishikesh-Yamunotri National Highway in Uttarkashi has been entirely washed away near Silai Band and Aujhari, bringing all vehicular movement to a halt. The Kalsi-Chakrata State Highway in Dehradun district is also closed due to a massive debris slide. However, several key routes remain open, including the Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway and the Rishikesh-Badrinath and Joshimath-Malari-Niti National Highways.

The scale of disruption is significant, with a staggering number of roads closed across various districts due to debris. These include 15 roads in Uttarkashi, 11 in Tehri, nine in Rudraprayag, five in Pithoragarh, 48 in Pauri, two in Nainital, nine in Dehradun, 15 in Champawat, 21 in Chamoli, 16 in Bageshwar, and two in Almora district.